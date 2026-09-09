Vince Staples Responds to Fans Who Criticized Him for Not Picking Favorite Song From His Catalog

Vince Staples sounded off on fans who are annoyed with him for not selecting a favorite personal song of his. The Cry Baby rapper was recently interviewed by TikToker FDffromthefuture and was asked to choose “the best Vince Staples song.” “Shit, I don’t know, man. One of ‘em,” Staples replied. “Whatever one got the most streams.” Staples added that he makes “too many songs” before comparing his “job” to workers who don’t “have a favorite burger when they flip them at McDonald’s.” “I’m a working man,” he concluded.

As the clip circulated, Staples’ response disappointed some fans, one of whom tweeted that the Long Beach rapper “tries hard” and was being “obtuse.” “One day we gonna talk about these hip-hop cucks and their obsession with other n****s money,” Staples replied. Another person tweeted that fans want Staples to “love the job” that they “gave” him. “Why? Serious question. Let’s have a dialogue I’m free this morning,” the rapper tweeted.

When the person tweeted that rap is an occupation we aren’t all blessed to have” and asked Staples to “love what you do for us,” Staples suggested that they have “more self-respect” and said that he has appreciation for his job. “I say it all the time,” he continued.

Amid Staples’ rebuttals, he invited fans to call his planned live call segment via his 5 on Fridays weekly show on Apple Music. “Now I’m “crashing out” god damn man we can’t have any fun. If you want to chat join the Vince Staples discord server. We communicate daily,” he concluded.

As Staples acknowledged in the aforementioned interview, he’s racked up an extensive catalog of music over the past decade, with Cry Baby, which was released in June, serving as his seventh LP.