Music

Vic Mensa Promises Accessibility for All His Future Concerts After Heartwarming Fan Interaction

The Chicago rapper has vowed to pay more attention to the venues he's performing in after granting a crutch-bound fan her wish of attending a recent show in London.

Vic Mensa.
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for The Clooney Foundation for Justice

Key Takeaways

  • Vic Mensa pledged to make all his future concerts accessible after helping Eugenie, a fan on crutches, secure a seat at his London show.
  • Eugenie said Mensa "stuck to his word," while the rapper vowed to speak with venues about accommodations because "music is for everybody."
  • Mensa will next perform in Los Angeles on October 24, Chicago on October 28, and New York on November 10.

Vic Mensa has promised that all of his concerts moving forward will be accessible to all.

In an Instagram reel posted on Thursday (October 15), the Chicago rapper recapped meeting Eugenie, a fan based in the UK, who notified him that she didn't know if she'd be able to attend his recent London show due to seating restrictions.

"I may not be coming to your concert because I’m on crutches and they can’t find me a seat," the woman told Mensa.

After asking for Eugenie's name, Mensa assured her that his team would "definitely" be able to find her a seat at London's Village Underground.

The reel cuts to show a woman explaining the difficulties of finding a seat in the venue, saying that customers are usually on hold for up to 10 hours before their request is denied.

After the show, Mensa caught up with Eugenie about fulfilling his mission to ensure that she was able to attend the show. "Out of his kindness, he said, 'Yeah, I'll sort it out.' He stuck to his word. He sorted it out for me and I love it," Eugenie said.

Thanks to their interaction, Mensa explained that he's learned to keep disabled fans in mind when booking concert venues. "You made me realize, like, 'Okay, I gotta make sure that all the venues…I gotta make sure that I talk to them,' because I've heard that a lot of venues are no good about it," he said.

"MAKE CONCERTS ACCESSIBLE! ♿️," Mensa captioned his IG post. "Shout out to the homegirl eugenie for coming to my show in london this past week... music is for everybody 🧡"

Mensa, who recently re-released his breakthrough mixtape INNANETAPE, will next hold concerts at the Blue Note in Los Angeles on October 24, Garcia's in his hometown of Chicago on October 28, and New York's Blue Note on November 10.

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