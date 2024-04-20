Brian McKnight Blasted Online After Calling His Biological Children 'Products of Sin'

After years of spreading vitriol about his biological children, Brian McKnight is doubling down yet again.

In an Instagram post shared earlier this week, the 54-year-old R&B legend responds to a comment from one of his followers, who defended McKnight's years-long stance against his children and insinuated that they were "pure evil."

“I wanna big up my man right here. He gets it,” the singer said. "In order to live a life that you love, you have to get rid of the evil and the negativity—even if that evil and negativity is related [to you]."

Another Instagram user questioned how McKnight's biological daughter, Briana, feels about being disowned by the singer while he calls his step-daughter, Julia, his "one and only daughter."

"She feels great,” the "Back At One" singer responded. “See, Julia understands the scripture Exodus 20:12, where it says, and I quote, ‘Honor thy father and thy mother that thy days be long upon the land.’ See, she honors us, and in turn, we honor her because she knows how proud of her we are.”

More biblical passages were thrown around about McKnight's kids, including a commenter who shared verses about families and insisted that "parents pour into kids." This hit a sensitive spot for McKnight, who offensively replied that his biological children "are a product of sin."

"I didn't raise them their mothers did," he wrote.

"Know the whole story before quoting the bible" he added before writing, "Take your inaccurate negativity off my page and try being happy."