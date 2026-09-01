Music

Trippie Redd Says His 6ix9ine Collab “Poles 1469” Is His ‘Worst’ Song: ‘That S**t’s Garbage’

The rapper distanced himself from the 2017 6ix9ine collaboration during a live stream with Kick's N3on, saying he no longer performs the track.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 22: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Trippie Redd performs onstage during Leeds Festival at Bramham Park on August 22, 2025 in Leeds, England. MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 17: Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine performs during the MiamiBash 2021 at FTX Arena on December 17, 2021 in Miami, Florida.
Katja Ogrin/Redferns/John Parra/Getty Images

Trippie Redd has distanced himself from a past collaboration with 6ix9ine.

During a livestream alongside Kick streamer N3ON on Aug. 29, the #NDA rapper was asked to choose one of his songs that he doesn’t “want to hear anymore.” A person off-camera named “Poles 1469,” Trippie’s 2017 collaboration with 6ix9ine, which the Ohio-born rapper confirmed.

"That song is nothing to me… that's my worst song… I don't think my part was bad," Trippie said, also sharing that he doesn’t perform it live. “That shit is so trash, bro. Like, that's my worst song, bro. Everything I love, like that shit's garbage.”

After N3ON complimented Trippie by saying he doesn’t “make a bad song,” Trippie said that he doesn’t think his verse on the song was “bad."

The sentiment tracks with a falling-out that has been building since the summer of 2017. Along with “Poles,” the rappers also collaborated on “Owee,” released in the same year. Trippie and 6ix9ine fell out in August 2017 after details about 6ix9ine's sexual misconduct case involving a 13-year-old were shared on social media, prompting Trippie to publicly denounce him.

The conflict would eventually escalate into violence. In November 2017, Trippie was attacked at a New York hotel. In his federal racketeering case 6ix9ine testified that he ordered the attack and later recounted the incident in a 2025 VladTV interview.

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