Tinashe Recalls Feeling 'Misunderstood' and Being 'Butt of Jokes': 'I Just Kept Going'

Following the release of her eighth studio album, Popstar, Tinashe has revealed to her fans the difficulties she faced for years of being “misunderstood” as an artist.

On Wednesday morning (September 30), the “Too Easy” vocalist posted an iPhone note on her X, formerly Twitter, thanking fans for their positive response to Popstar. The album received a 9.0 review by Pitchfork, with the publication glowingly calling the 16-track LP “the best pop album of the year.”

“This moment is a testament to never giving up on yourself. For years I felt misunderstood, overlooked, the butt of the joke... but I just kept going,” Tinashe wrote. “People would say "she's still making music? Why hasn't she quit by now?" ...but I never gave up on myself or my artistry.”