Tinashe Beats BMW with Sledgehammer to Promote New Single "Crash Out"

Tinashe showed up to a parking lot in Los Angeles this week with a sledgehammer and a white BMW that she wanted to “Crash Out” on.
The car-smashing moment was a promotional stunt accompanying "Crash Out," Tinashe’s new single, which released on Thursday (July 16), and the announcement of Popstar, her eighth studio album, arriving Sept. 25 via Nice Life/Atlantic Records.
On Wednesday (July 15), content creator Christian Vierling shared a video that showed Tinashe slamming a sledgehammer on the vehicle while grunting.
“I have no problem with this,” Vierling said. “I respect what you’re doing.”
“You wanna get a couple hits in?” Tinashe replied. Vierling accepted and asked the singer to record a video for him to send his girlfriend.
Vierling knocked out the passenger headlight and side-view mirror, telling Tinashe that expelling his pent-up energy “felt really good.”
“Is that why you do that?” Vierling asked.
“Exactly,” Tinashe replied. “That’s a good crash out right there.”
“Crash Out” marks the second single from Popstar, following "Too Easy," where Tinashe appeared to reference artists that pull inspiration from her style.
Popstar will follow the singer’s 2024 album, Quantum Baby, which featured her viral single, “Nasty” that peaked at No. 61 on the Billboard Hot 100 and marked Tinashe’s first entry on the chart since her 2014 breakthrough single, “2 On” featuring ScHoolboy Q.