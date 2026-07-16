Tinashe Beats BMW with Sledgehammer to Promote New Single "Crash Out"

Tinashe showed up to a parking lot in Los Angeles this week with a sledgehammer and a white BMW that she wanted to “Crash Out” on.

The car-smashing moment was a promotional stunt accompanying "Crash Out," Tinashe’s new single, which released on Thursday (July 16), and the announcement of Popstar, her eighth studio album, arriving Sept. 25 via Nice Life/Atlantic Records.

On Wednesday (July 15), content creator Christian Vierling shared a video that showed Tinashe slamming a sledgehammer on the vehicle while grunting.

“I have no problem with this,” Vierling said. “I respect what you’re doing.”

“You wanna get a couple hits in?” Tinashe replied. Vierling accepted and asked the singer to record a video for him to send his girlfriend.