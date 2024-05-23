Kelly Rowland Addresses Tense Cannes Moment, Suggests Guard Singled Her Out Over Race: 'I Stood My Ground'

Kelly Rowland doesn't regret having to tell off a security guard for disrespecting her at Cannes Film Festival earlier this week.

While attending another event during the two-week festival, Rowland addressed the incident in a quick chat with Associated Press, hinting that she was a victim of prejudice.

"The woman knows what happened, I know what happened," Rowland said, appearing to be overwhelmed from the experience. "I have a boundary and I stand by those boundaries and that is it."

The actress-singer added that there were "other women that attended that carpet who did not quite look like me and they didn’t get scolded or pushed off or told to get off."

She concluded, "I stood my ground and she felt like she had to stand hers."