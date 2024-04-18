Tina Knowles Calls Zendaya 'the Most Gracious, Beautiful Girl,' Says She Reminds Her of Beyoncé

While supporting Zendaya at the Challengers premiere in Los Angeles, Ms. Tina Knowles told Variety that the actress was similar to her oldest daughter, Beyoncé.

Zendaya had ties to the Knowles family for nearly a decade, beginning when she made a cameo in the visual album for Beyoncé's 2016 album, Lemonade. Last year, the two were seated beside each other during Pharrell Williams' Louis Vuitton debut presentation in Paris, just months before Zendaya attended the Renaissance World Tour with Tom Holland. But according to Ms. Tina, Zendaya's been like family all this time.