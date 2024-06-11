The Weeknd Interviews 10-Year-Old AI Version of Himself, Tells Him ‘You Say Superpower a Lot'

The Weeknd thinks the 10-year-old "version" of himself says "superpower" a little too much.

That's what the pop star took away from an OpenAI-assisted interview with a fictional 10-year-old-self Abel Tesfaye for 032c in collaboration with SSENSE. The interview format and photoshoot was more experimental than a traditional editorial, given that The Weeknd's image was recorded and rendered by Harmony Korine's EDGLRD (also utilized in Korine's 2023 film AGGRO DR1FT).

According to the Dawn FM artist, the idea to revisit his past stemmed from a dream. "It wasn’t a nightmare, but it was really weird and haunting. It was about me at my childhood home [and] I couldn’t get in. I was locked out," he said. Later, he realized that the experience was "trying to tell me to tap into the past and who I was."

The two also had a playful banter about their favorite cartoons. While young Abel Tesfaye loved Tom & Jerry, Dragon Ball Z, South Park, and The Simpsons (which he later appeared in), the current Tesfaye prefers Daria, Duckman, and King of the Hill.