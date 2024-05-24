Metro Boomin Reveals He's 'Cooking Up' With The Weeknd on Singer's Next Album

Metro Boomin is showing no signs of slowing down.

The superproducer revealed on Spotify's RapCaviar that he and The Weeknd have been in the studio working on new music. "Me and him working on a lot of stuff," Metro said. "You know, we cooking up for his new album. I know a lot of people are gonna be real pleased and even more happy."

The Weeknd appeared on four songs on the Metro and Future collab albums, We Don't Trust You and We Still Don't Trust You. "For him to appear between the two albums like four times, that's big," the St. Louis native said of the singer. "You know, that's family."

Metro thought about how he and The Weeknd experienced a "full-circle moment" coming off their latest batch of songs together.

"The songs we did with The Weeknd, frequent collaborator of mine, 'Low Life,' I feel like that was the beginning of our journey to now," he said. "Which was with Future, so I feel like it was just a full-circle moment."