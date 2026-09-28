Tank on Early Experiences in Bed: ‘Ive Been Young and I’ve Been Disappointing'

Tank said the awkward experience put him on a “mission" to improve his sex game.

Tank admitted that he wasn’t given a “redo” after the humbling experience.

Tank told Charlamagne Tha God on the Sept. 24 episode of The Breakfast Club that a former partner was disappointed with his bedroom skills.

Tank didn’t give one woman the best “experience” in bed when he was younger. To promote his eleventh studio album, Experience, the vocalist and R&B Money co-host was a guest on the Sept. 24 episode of The Breakfast Club, where he recalled one bedroom encounter that left a woman unfulfilled. In the video below, Tank and Charlamagne the God discussed how their sexual prowess has improved with age. "I've been young and I've been disappointing," Tank admitted.

"It's the experience I've had in the middle of it," he continued. "Like, in the middle, like, just like, ‘Oh, God.’ … While I'm doing my best work."