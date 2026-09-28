Tank on Early Experiences in Bed: ‘Ive Been Young and I’ve Been Disappointing'

Key Takeaways
- Tank told Charlamagne Tha God on the Sept. 24 episode of The Breakfast Club that a former partner was disappointed with his bedroom skills.
- Tank admitted that he wasn’t given a “redo” after the humbling experience.
- Tank said the awkward experience put him on a “mission" to improve his sex game.
Tank didn’t give one woman the best “experience” in bed when he was younger.
To promote his eleventh studio album, Experience, the vocalist and R&B Money co-host was a guest on the Sept. 24 episode of The Breakfast Club, where he recalled one bedroom encounter that left a woman unfulfilled. In the video below, Tank and Charlamagne the God discussed how their sexual prowess has improved with age.
"I've been young and I've been disappointing," Tank admitted.
"It's the experience I've had in the middle of it," he continued. "Like, in the middle, like, just like, ‘Oh, God.’ … While I'm doing my best work."
“Set me on a journey. ‘I gotta figure this out because apparently I’m not really good at it. I’ve got the tools…’” Tank explained.
The singer added that he finished too early after the “wild” experience, which disappointed his partner to the point that she wanted him out. Tank added that he never got a second chance, and that while he was a “baby” at the time, it sent him on a “mission” to enhance his sex game.
The singer, who’s a backing vocalist on Usher and Chris Brown’s R&B Tour, has long moved on from the awkward encounter. In 2018, he married Zena Foster, with whom he shares two children. Tank also has three children from previous relationships.