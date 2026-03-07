Music

Soulja Boy Explains Why He Likes to Troll Drake: 'You Stole My S**t'

Soulja Boy believes Drake "did too much" in interpolating his past verses.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 23: Rapper Soulja Boy attends the game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on November 23, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. TORONTO, CANADA - JANUARY 13: Rapper Drake is seen court side during an NBA game between the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors at Scotiabank Arena on January 13, 2025 in Toronto, Canada.
Paras Griffin/Getty Images/Cole Burston/Getty Images

Soulja Boy continues to have heat for Drake nearly a decade after accusing the five-time Grammy winner of stealing his material.

The rapper and internet sensation was a guest on the Friday (March 6) episode of Nick Cannon’s Big Drive, where he revisited his problems with Drizzy. The Canadian lyrically referenced Soulja Boy on his 2010 “Miss Me,” where he famously interpolated Soulja Boy’s 2007 track “What’s Hannenin.” Rather than seeing the reference as an homage, Soulja Boy appeared on The Breakfast Club in 2018 and accused Drake of stealing his flow “bar for bar.”

Around the nineteen-minute mark of the episode, Soulja said that while he and Drake have collaborated in the past, he likes to “troll” the rapper.

“I just think it's funnier ‘cause it's like you stole my shit, so now I can just troll you,” Soulja told Cannon.

“I think he was trying to shout me out,” Soulja continued. “But it’s like, man, you did too much.”

When Cannon suggested that Soulja should receive publishing from Drake, the rapper agreed.

“You going number one off this shit. This [is a] big song. These ain't no regular songs. You going platinum and shit,” Soulja said.

Soulja Boy added that he isn’t “tripping” on the situation and has no plans to take Drake to court, but joked that he “should.” Elsewhere, he explained that he’s been credited on songs by Willow Smith, along with GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Wanna Be.”

Among the most recent times that Soulja Boy went after Drake was last May when he called the 6 God a “bitch ass n***a” unprovoked in a tweet, before walking his comment back.

“I rock with @Drake its the people around him Im not stamping,” Soulja clarified.

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