Soulja Boy Explains Why He Likes to Troll Drake: 'You Stole My S**t'

Soulja Boy continues to have heat for Drake nearly a decade after accusing the five-time Grammy winner of stealing his material.

The rapper and internet sensation was a guest on the Friday (March 6) episode of Nick Cannon’s Big Drive, where he revisited his problems with Drizzy. The Canadian lyrically referenced Soulja Boy on his 2010 “Miss Me,” where he famously interpolated Soulja Boy’s 2007 track “What’s Hannenin.” Rather than seeing the reference as an homage, Soulja Boy appeared on The Breakfast Club in 2018 and accused Drake of stealing his flow “bar for bar.”

Around the nineteen-minute mark of the episode, Soulja said that while he and Drake have collaborated in the past, he likes to “troll” the rapper.

“I just think it's funnier ‘cause it's like you stole my shit, so now I can just troll you,” Soulja told Cannon.