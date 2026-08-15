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Selena Gomez Responds to Fraud Lawsuit, Seeks to Dismiss 'Baseless Claims'

Gomez, her mother, and their former business partner are alleged to have deceived investors of their mental health company, Wondermind.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 06: Selena Gomez attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's "Marty, Life Is Short" at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on May 06, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Selena Gomez plans to dispute the lawsuit alleging fraud against her mental health startup, Wondermind.

In a suit filed on Thursday (August 13) against Wondermind SRS 44 LLC and Bespoke Wondermind LLC, investors claimed that the actress-singer, her mother, Mandy Teefey and their former business partner, Daniella Pierson, did not fulfill their obligations on investments of $1 million. The suit also alleges the women falsely represented the infrastructure, leadership and assets of Wondermind and seek unspecified damages, along with a return of their investments. In one shocking claim, the group alleges that Teefey missed meetings, brushed off a missed payroll and was dependent on Ritalin.

On Saturday, Gomez’s lawyer, Mathew S. Rosengart, responded to the lawsuit in a statement to People. “The allegations that Selena Gomez engaged in any way whatsoever in any purported ‘fraud’ or other wrongdoing are completely meritless, both factually and legally,” he stated. ““We will vigorously defend these false allegations and indeed are filing a motion to dismiss the baseless claims against her.”

Launched as the “first mental fitness ecosystem” in 2022, Wondermind was intended to build community for users through digital content, podcasts, articles and more that were resources on mental health. Gomez, who also owns cosmetics brand Rare Beauty, landed billionaire status in late 2024 with a $1.3 billion net worth.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the time, although she called it “distasteful” to talk about her net worth, Gomez said she was “grateful” for her supporters.

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