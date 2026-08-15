Selena Gomez Responds to Fraud Lawsuit, Seeks to Dismiss 'Baseless Claims'

Selena Gomez plans to dispute the lawsuit alleging fraud against her mental health startup, Wondermind. In a suit filed on Thursday (August 13) against Wondermind SRS 44 LLC and Bespoke Wondermind LLC, investors claimed that the actress-singer, her mother, Mandy Teefey and their former business partner, Daniella Pierson, did not fulfill their obligations on investments of $1 million. The suit also alleges the women falsely represented the infrastructure, leadership and assets of Wondermind and seek unspecified damages, along with a return of their investments. In one shocking claim, the group alleges that Teefey missed meetings, brushed off a missed payroll and was dependent on Ritalin.

On Saturday, Gomez’s lawyer, Mathew S. Rosengart, responded to the lawsuit in a statement to People. “The allegations that Selena Gomez engaged in any way whatsoever in any purported ‘fraud’ or other wrongdoing are completely meritless, both factually and legally,” he stated. ““We will vigorously defend these false allegations and indeed are filing a motion to dismiss the baseless claims against her.”