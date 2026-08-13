Selena Gomez and Mother Sued Over Failed Mental Health Startup

Selena Gomez is facing a securities fraud lawsuit over her failed mental-health startup, with investors alleging she and her mother, Mandy Teefey, lured them in with false promises and then watched the company quietly collapse.

According to TMZ, two entities, Wondermind SRS 44 LLC and Bespoke Wondermind LLC, filed suit on Thursday (August 13) against Wondermind Global, Gomez, Teefey, and their former business partner Daniella Pierson. The plaintiffs are seeking unspecified damages, including the return of their investments totaling more than $1 million.

The investors allege that Gomez and Teefey made false representations about Wondermind's infrastructure, leadership, and the resources needed to build the venture into a profitable platform. They claim Gomez made the rounds on TV shows and talked up the company in interviews to attract their money, then pulled back. The suit claims she "didn't do much of anything" after the investments came in.

Pierson, the third co-founder, is also accused of making false representations about her prior business achievements and projected returns. Pierson had already left Wondermind before the company's troubles became public.

The lawsuit includes a pointed line about the founders' silence: "For three years, while the company quietly collapsed around them, not one of its founders, officers or directors said a word to the investors whose money was funding the collapse." The suit also references Wondermind's alleged failure to pay vendors and employees on time.