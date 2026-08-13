Selena Gomez and Mother Sued Over Failed Mental Health Startup

Key Takeaways
- Investors are suing Selena Gomez and her mother, Mandy Teefey, for securities fraud, claiming they misrepresented Wondermind’s leadership, infrastructure, and growth plans to secure over $1 million before allegedly going quiet as the startup unraveled.
- The suit cites a 2025 exposé detailing alleged chaos and mismanagement under Teefey, including missed payroll and unpaid vendors, while accusing co-founder Daniella Pierson of exaggerating her past business success and projected returns.
- Teefey has denied accusations of substance abuse and internal dysfunction, as the plaintiffs seek both compensatory and punitive damages, with a trial date yet to be set.
Selena Gomez is facing a securities fraud lawsuit over her failed mental-health startup, with investors alleging she and her mother, Mandy Teefey, lured them in with false promises and then watched the company quietly collapse.
According to TMZ, two entities, Wondermind SRS 44 LLC and Bespoke Wondermind LLC, filed suit on Thursday (August 13) against Wondermind Global, Gomez, Teefey, and their former business partner Daniella Pierson. The plaintiffs are seeking unspecified damages, including the return of their investments totaling more than $1 million.
The investors allege that Gomez and Teefey made false representations about Wondermind's infrastructure, leadership, and the resources needed to build the venture into a profitable platform. They claim Gomez made the rounds on TV shows and talked up the company in interviews to attract their money, then pulled back. The suit claims she "didn't do much of anything" after the investments came in.
Pierson, the third co-founder, is also accused of making false representations about her prior business achievements and projected returns. Pierson had already left Wondermind before the company's troubles became public.
The lawsuit includes a pointed line about the founders' silence: "For three years, while the company quietly collapsed around them, not one of its founders, officers or directors said a word to the investors whose money was funding the collapse." The suit also references Wondermind's alleged failure to pay vendors and employees on time.
Investors say they first learned something was seriously wrong when The Cut published an exposé in September 2025. That piece described the company as being in a "state of utter disarray," detailed alleged gross mismanagement under Teefey, and characterized Selena Gomez's role as an "abject dereliction of her duties." After the article ran, investors who confronted Teefey say she pointed blame at Pierson, who had already departed.
Former staffers claimed Teefey regularly slept at the West Hollywood office for days without bathing, missed meetings for months at a stretch, and could go weeks without being reachable. One staffer described watching her snort what they believed was a line of Ritalin; another called the workspace her "drug den." In a staff email, Teefey dismissed a missed payroll as a "little hiccup."
Teefey denied those allegations. "It's unfortunate that a few disgruntled employees with an ax to grind can spread lies about me and distort the truth," she said. "Even more disappointing that the media is willing to amplify their lies."
Wondermind launched in April 2022 with Gomez as Chief Impact Officer, Teefey as CEO, and Pierson as co-CEO. It raised $5 million in Series A funding, reached a $100 million valuation, and landed on Inc.'s list of fastest-growing private companies. Its stated mission was building a mental-health content ecosystem spanning podcasts, a website, TV, and film. Pierson exited less than a year after launch following a power struggle with Teefey.
A trial date has not yet been set. The plaintiffs are seeking both compensatory and punitive damages.