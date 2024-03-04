Russell Simmons Posts Photo With Usher Weeks After Music Exec Sued for Sexual Assault

It's the hangout that no one expected following Usher's show-stopping Super Bowl LVIII halftime performance. During the singer's Thailand honeymoon with his new wife, Jennifer Goicoechea, the R&B vocalist hit Bali to give Russell Simmons a visit.

The meetup between Ush and Simmons disappointed some fans of the Confessions artist, as Simmons has faced a number of rape, sexual harassment and sexual misconduct allegations for roughly seven years. Despite Simmons vehemently denying the allegations, even claiming he's passed nine lie detector tests where he was questioned about the alleged encounters, he was accused of rape in a new lawsuit filed last month.

The lawsuit comes from a former Def Jam music executive and video producer, named 'Jane Doe' in court documents, who alleged that Simmons raped her at his apartment in the 1990s, resulting in the woman experiencing panic attacks, depression and anxiety in the workplace.

But Simmons has refused to speak on the accusation, instead celebrating his time spent with Usher when the singer went to Bali.