Featured
A Tennessee man was arrested four months after he allegedly kidnapped and raped a woman who mistakenly entered his car thinking it was her rideshare driver.Brad Callas
Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty’s accuser Jennifer Hough gave her first TV interview this week, and says she’s received waves of abuse since.Joe Price
Pop Culture
‘No Time to Die’ Director Cary Fukunaga Points Out Sean Connery’s James Bond ‘Basically Rapes a Woman’ in 1965 Film
A key talking point amid the extended rollout for the 25th entry in the Bond franchise has been the updating of the character for our current moment.Trace William Cowen
Life
Mom Whose Family Permitted ‘Relationship’ Between 12-Year-Old and 24-Year-Old Arrested After Girl Gives Birth
A 12-year-old gave birth to a 24-year-old man's child after her family reportedly threw the two a baby shower and "permitted" the so-called "relationship."Joe Price