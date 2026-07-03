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Top Boy actor Micheal Ward arrives at Thames Magistrates' Court, Bow Road, east London, where he is charged with rape and sexual assault.
Pop Culture

Actor Michael Ward Cries In Church After Being Cleared on Rape Charges

The 'Top Boy' alum tearfully attended church after being cleared on five charges of rape and sexual assault.

Jaelani Turner-Williams4 days ago
Micheal Ward.
Pop Culture

'Top Boy' Star Micheal Ward Found Not Guilty of Rape and Sexual Assault

The British actor has been cleared of all charges relating to a 2023 incident which he said "was wholly consensual."

Will Lavin7 days ago
Harvey Weinstein Rape Case Dropped by NYC Prosecutors Following Mistrial
Pop Culture

Harvey Weinstein New York Rape Charge Dropped After Two Mistrials

After eight years and multiple trials, Jessica Mann said she could not testify again, leaving Weinstein’s remaining New York rape charge dismissed while his other convictions stand.

Bernadette Giacomazzo22 days ago
Mystikal performs at Old Forester's Paristown Hall on September 25, 2021 in Louisville, Kentucky.
Music

Mystikal's Son Speaks On Rapper's 20-Year Rape Sentence: "I Hope You Get the Help You Need"

Million Tyler sat in the courtroom during sentencing and heard the victim describe the 2022 assault at his father's Prairieville home.

Jaelani Turner-Williams25 days ago
Judge Dismisses Rape Case Against BYU Football Player Parker Kingston
Sports

BYU Football Star Parker Kingston’s Rape Charge Dismissed

The felony rape charge is gone for now, but not necessarily for good: what the dismissal without prejudice means for Parker Kingston, the accuser and BYU football.

Bernadette Giacomazzo28 days ago
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Thomas Partey.
Sports

Ghana's Thomas Partey Denied Entry Into Canada for World Cup Due to Rape Charges

The Former Arsenal midfielder will miss the team's opening game due to multiple rape allegations which he has pleaded not guilty to.

Jaelani Turner-Williams34 days ago
Disgraced NFL Rapist Darren Sharper Released From Prison
Sports

Ex-NFL Star Darren Sharper Transferred From Federal Prison to Community Confinement

The former NFL All-Pro remains under federal supervision after being moved into community confinement ahead of his 2028 projected release.

Bernadette Giacomazzo37 days ago
Jermaine Jackson.
Music

Jermaine Jackson Ordered to Pay $6.5 Million to Rape Accuser

The singer has been hit with a default judgement after failing to respond to a lawsuit relating to an incident that allegedly took place in 1988.

tara mahadevan62 days ago
Bill Cosby
Pop Culture

Bill Cosby Hit With $19M Judgment After Losing Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Donna Motsinger accused the disgraced comedian of raping her in 1972.

tara mahadevan115 days ago
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K'naan with curly hair poses on the red carpet at the Toronto International Film Festival, wearing a patterned jacket.
Music

K’naan Sexual Assault Trial Hears Accuser Allege She Awoke to Singer Having Sex With Her

The woman, in her 20s at the time, says she was allegedly assaulted in 2010 during the Festival d'été de Québec.

Alex Ocho127 days ago
Black British Woman Faces Prison Sentence in Hong Kong After Reporting Her Rape
Pop Culture

British Woman Faces Up to 14 Years in Hong Kong Prison After Reporting Alleged Rape

Isabel Rose’s report of an alleged rape led to blackmail charges, years of legal limbo in Hong Kong, and fears of a harsh prison sentence.

Bernadette Giacomazzo140 days ago
Split image. Left: Joe Budden in a suit with a beard. Right: "America's Next Top Model" contestant Shandi Sullivan with long blonde hair in a plaid shirt, both against separate backgrounds.
Pop Culture

Joe Budden Questions ‘America’s Next Top Model’ Milan Controversy: ‘This Girl Wanted It'

In the series' second cycle, contestant Shandi Sullivan drank, got in a hot tub with a male model, and only remembered fragments of sexual contact while being filmed by producers.

Alex Ocho143 days ago
NORRISTOWN, PA - MARCH 29: Actor/ stand-up comedian Bill Cosby is seen leaving the Montgomery County Courthouse after the pretrial hearing for his sexual assault trial on March 29, 2018 in Norristown, Pennsylvania.
Pop Culture

Bill Cosby Rep Responds to Reports of Comedian Admitting to Getting Quaaludes to Drug Women (UPDATE)

The disgraced comedian was prescribed quaaludes by a gynecologist in the 1970s.

Jaelani Turner-Williams169 days ago
Russell Brand Granted Bail on Rape & Sexual Assault Case
Pop Culture

Russell Brand Granted Bail in Rape and Sexual Assault Case

British prosecutors have filed multiple rape and sexual assault charges tied to alleged incidents involving several women dating back to 1999.

Bernadette Giacomazzo177 days ago
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2-Time Olympic Gold Medalist to Stand Trial for Allegedly Raping Coach's Teen Daughter
Sports

2-Time Olympic Gold Medalist Yannick Agnel Ordered to Stand Trial on Rape Charges

French swimmer Yannick Agnel faces rape charges tied to alleged acts involving a 13-year-old across multiple countries under France’s updated child rape laws.

Bernadette Giacomazzo179 days ago
Lizzo with long red hair, wearing a brown sheer outfit, stands in front of a backdrop of white flowers and draped fabric.
Music

Lizzo on ‘False Allegations’: ‘The Courtroom That Truly Matters Is the Court of Public Opinion'

The singer was sued by three of her former dancers in August 2023 for sexual harassment and more.

Alex Ocho207 days ago
Clinton "Clintnlord" Adams with blond dreadlocks in a black leather jacket stands in front of a Spotify backdrop.
Music

Rapper Clintnlord Facing Felony Rape Charges for Alleged Assaults in Wildfire-Damaged House

Prosecutors say Clintnlord lured victims to an isolated, fire-damaged area before the alleged assaults.

Mark Elibert218 days ago

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