Usher’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Was Incredible. Here Are All Our Thoughts

Usher kicked off the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show on Sunday with a performance that left a lasting impression. Layered and jam-packed with enough songs and moments to dissect for the next week and beyond, there are also plenty of immediate takeaways to digest and appreciate. Starting with a live rendition of "Caught Up" from his highly acclaimed album, Confessions, he continued his 12-minute segment with back-to-back hits like "Nice & Slow," "OMG," and the crowd-favorite "Let It Burn." Throughout the show, he was also joined by notable musical guests including Alicia Keys on the latter standout track, H.E.R. on a clip of “Bad Girl,” and Jermaine Dupri, who introduced Usher’s rendition of the iconic “Confessions,” which Dupri of course produced. Needless to say, this was a halftime show to remember, honoring Usher’s legacy as one of the best R&B artists of all time. From bringing Vegas to Vegas to taking millennials back to their prom days with “Yeah” alongside the most wanted guests of the night, there’s a lot to discuss.





How does this halftime show compare to previous years and performers? What were the best parts about it? Well, the Complex Music staff has some thoughts. Check out our first impressions of Usher’s halftime show below.