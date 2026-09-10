Kimora Lee Says ‘I’ve Seen the Monsters’ in Painful New Lifetime Doc

The film also arrives as Tim Leissner seeks a divorce while serving prison time for the 1MDB scandal; it premieres September 20 at 8 p.m. ET.

The documentary explores her contentious history with Russell Simmons, her decision to drop his surname, and her focus on motherhood, ownership, and protecting her legacy.

Kimora Lee opens up about her rise from teenage Chanel model to Baby Phat mogul—and the darker chapters behind the glamour—in Lifetime’s Kimora Lee: On Her Own, declaring, “I’ve seen the monsters.”

Kimora Lee is putting some of the most complicated chapters of her life on camera. The Baby Phat founder is the subject of a new Lifetime documentary, Kimora Lee: On Her Own, which traces her path from teenage fashion phenom to mogul and mother while exploring the personal and legal turmoil that has followed her. In the first trailer, which People obtained, Lee makes it clear that the glamorous version of her story is only part of it. “Here’s the thing about my life,” Lee says as archival modeling footage rolls. “It was glamorous. I was the youngest model in the history of Chanel.” Moments later, the tone changes dramatically: “I’ve seen the monsters.”

That contrast runs through a life that started moving extraordinarily fast while Lee was still a teenager. She entered the modeling world at 13 and became closely associated with Karl Lagerfeld’s Chanel before eventually moving from the runway into business. Baby Phat, the label she developed into a defining fashion brand of the early 2000s, helped turn her into a household name beyond modeling. Her personal life was unfolding just as publicly. Lee met Russell Simmons when she was 16, and he was in his 30s. They later married in 1998, had daughters Ming and Aoki, and worked together as Baby Phat grew. The marriage ended in divorce in 2009, and their relationship has remained contentious. Simmons has faced multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, which he has denied, and later sued Lee over a dispute involving Celsius stock. “It’s been a painful ride,” Lee says in the documentary trailer. Another scene finds her crying as she says, “I’m just asking that you leave us alone.”