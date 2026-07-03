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We talked to just about everyone involved in the making of Kanye West's classic debut album, 'The College Dropout.' This is the oral history of how it all came together.Insanul Ahmed
Checkout out releases from Kanye West, Rihanna, Ludacris, YG, and more.Michael Gonik
The Toronto-via-Winnipeg based artist just dropped new Def Jam release 'You Made A Big Mistake'Alex Narvaez
Atlanta rapper Trouble has passed away at 34 years old. Reports reveal that he was fatally shot outside an apartment in his hometown early Sunday morning.tara mahadevan