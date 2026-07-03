Def Jam

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Russell Simmons.
Music

Russell Simmons Rape Lawsuit to Proceed Despite Him Living Abroad, Judge Rules

A former Def Jam executive filed a lawsuit against Simmons in 2024, alleging that he raped her while she worked at the company in the '90s.

Joe Price29 days ago
Dame Dash, Jay-Z, LL Cool J
Music

Dame Dash Claims LL Cool J Has Album Dissing Jay-Z After Jay ‘Embarrassed’ Him in Rap Battle

The infamous rap battle in question took place in the 90s, when Jay reportedly wasn't signed.

tara mahadevan79 days ago
Two people taking a selfie outdoors, wearing Def Jam Recordings shirts. One has braided hair, and the other has a tattoo on their neck.
Style

Def Jam Merch Collection: How to Buy

Def Jam Recordings is celebrating its history with a new collection of merch, and it's available now on Complex.

Complex Staff281 days ago
Charlamagne tha God in a brown shirt gesturing while talking, and Damon Dash in a suit with sunglasses at an event.
Music

Charlamagne Tha God Trolls Dame Dash on ‘The Breakfast Club,’ Calls Him ‘Debt Dash’

Dame tried to turn the tide in his favor by telling Charlamagne his joke wasn't funny.

Mark Elibert304 days ago
Paul Wall and Jay-Z
Music

Paul Wall Says Jay-Z Didn't Charge Him to Include "Drive Slow" on His Album

"Drive Slow" appeared on Ye's album 'Late Registration' and Wall's debut 'The Peoples Champ,' both of which dropped in 2005.

tara mahadevan310 days ago
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Logic
Music

Logic Admits to "Half-Assing" Songs to Get Out of Def Jam Deal

Discussed on his new album with Juicy J, 'Live and in Color,' the Three 6 Mafia legend called Logic a superstar comparing him to Michael Jackson.

Trey Alston399 days ago
Clipse performing on stage, wearing a black and white outfits. Kendrick Lamar is seen on the right, wearing glasses and a dark jacket.
Music

Clipse Paid '7 Figures' to Get Out of Def Jam Deal Because of a Kendrick Lamar Feature

A Kendrick Lamar verse is the reason Clipse and Pusha T are no longer signed to Def Jam.

Trace William Cowen410 days ago
Kevin Liles and Lady Luck
Music

Kevin Liles Says Lady Luck Is Extorting Him for $30 Million Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

Liles was recently sued by a woman who claimed he sexually assaulted her in 2002.

tara mahadevan417 days ago
Big Sean's "Dark Sky Paradise" album cover with a black and white blurred figure behind a wet glass, adorned with heavy chains. Two clear vinyl records are shown.
Music

Big Sean's 'Dark Sky Paradise' Album - How to Buy on Clear Vinyl

Sean's third studio album became his first to top the Billboard charts and is now available on clear double vinyl exclusively at Complex Shop.

Complex Staff446 days ago
LiAngelo Ball wearing a blue Detroit Lions beanie and jersey, with tattoos and a cross necklace, smiling at an event.
Music

LiAngelo Ball Says He Signed the 'Best Music Contract': 'Don’t Hate Me, Bro'

Gelo signed a Def Jam contract earlier this month for an alleged $13 million and full ownership of his masters.

Alex Ocho533 days ago
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GELO/YouTube
Music

GELO Swerves in Music Video for Viral Single "Tweaker"

The basketball player turned rapper is joined by his brothers Lonzo Ball of the Chicago Bulls and LaMelo Ball of the Charlotte Hornets.

Jaelani Turner-Williams534 days ago
LiAngelo with tattoos is wearing a "Swarm Basketball" shirt, smiling on the court.
Music

LiAngelo Ball Reportedly Inks Multimillion-Dollar Def Jam Deal

Boosie Badazz and Moneybagg Yo have expressed interest in hopping on the remix for the song, which has proven to be a Spotify hit.

Trace William Cowen551 days ago
LL Cool J
Music

LL Cool J Declares He's the Most Important Rapper of All Time

On Apple Music's 'Le Code' podcast, he listed the many things that he's been first to do.

Trey Alston595 days ago
Russell Simmons wearing a New York Yankees cap and a checkered shirt, looking thoughtful.
Music

Russell Simmons’ Accuser Challenges His Claim of Indonesian Retirement

A Jane Doe plaintiff accused Simmons of using "retirement" in Indonesia to evade being accountable in a U.S. sexual assault lawsuit.

Alex Ocho619 days ago
august performs
Music

August Alsina on 'Diabolical' Aspects of Music Industry: ‘There Is No HR to Report This Kind of Behavior to’

Several years back, Alsina strongly pointed to an imminent retirement. In 2023, he released his most recent album, titled 'Myself.'

Trace William Cowen663 days ago
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Big Sean at the Grammy Museum.
Music

Big Sean Suggests He's Not Interested in 'Mount Rushmore' Rapper Conversation: 'My Purpose Is to Inspire'

"I don't know if my purpose is to be the best rapper ever," he admitted.

Joe Price680 days ago

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