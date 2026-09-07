Here Are the First Week Numbers for Rod Wave’s ‘Don’t Look Down’

Florida rapper-singer Rod Wave has accomplished his fourth No. 1 album on the Billboard 200.

According to Billboard, Don't Look Down, Wave’s seventh studio album, opened atop the chart dated September 12 with 99,000 equivalent album units earned in its first week, ending Sept. 3. Of the 99,000 total units, 90,000 were streaming equivalent album units reflecting 95.07 million on-demand official streams, which also pushed the project to No. 1 on the Top Streaming Albums chart. Album sales contributed 9,000 units, landing it at No. 13 on the Top Album Sales chart.

Released August 28, Don't Look Down succeeds Wave’s sixth studio album, Last Lap, which debuted at No. 2 roughly two years ago. The new project arrives as Rod Wave's eighth consecutive top-10 entry on the Billboard 200, a run that began with his 2019 debut album, Ghetto Gospel.

Three singles from the album had already placed on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs before release: "Hustle" peaked at No. 13 in August, "Piece of Your Love" reached No. 24 in July, and "Feed the Streets" hit No. 33 in February.