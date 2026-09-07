Music

Here Are the First Week Numbers for Rod Wave’s ‘Don’t Look Down’

The Petersburg, Florida native has achieved his fourth No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 29: Rapper Rod Wave performs onstage during night 2 of his Redemption Experience tour at State Farm Arena on December 29, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Florida rapper-singer Rod Wave has accomplished his fourth No. 1 album on the Billboard 200.

According to Billboard, Don't Look Down, Wave’s seventh studio album, opened atop the chart dated September 12 with 99,000 equivalent album units earned in its first week, ending Sept. 3. Of the 99,000 total units, 90,000 were streaming equivalent album units reflecting 95.07 million on-demand official streams, which also pushed the project to No. 1 on the Top Streaming Albums chart. Album sales contributed 9,000 units, landing it at No. 13 on the Top Album Sales chart.

Released August 28, Don't Look Down succeeds Wave’s sixth studio album, Last Lap, which debuted at No. 2 roughly two years ago. The new project arrives as Rod Wave's eighth consecutive top-10 entry on the Billboard 200, a run that began with his 2019 debut album, Ghetto Gospel.

Three singles from the album had already placed on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs before release: "Hustle" peaked at No. 13 in August, "Piece of Your Love" reached No. 24 in July, and "Feed the Streets" hit No. 33 in February.

The standard physical edition of Don't Look Down runs 20 tracks across CD and vinyl LP; the expanded digital edition adds four tracks for a 24-song set.

The Don't Look Down Tour opens September 12 at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia with special guest FRIDAYY, then continues through 27 North American arena dates until November 18, with a final show at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Complex predicted that Don’t Look Down would land at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 102,000 units.

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