Rod Wave Pushes Back on 'Sad Rapper' Label: 'I'm Just Living in Reality'

Rod Wave wants people to stop treating the emotions in his music as a diagnosis of who he is.

During an interview with Charlamagne Tha God, the Florida rapper pushed back against the "sad rapper" and "depressed" labels that have followed him throughout his career, arguing that fans often build an image of him from his songs without actually knowing his personality.

"The biggest misconception that people have about me, I feel like people don't really understand, like, my personality," Rod said. "I feel like I don't give them as much of reality... as much as I could. I don't give them enough reality to the point where they take whatever they see out in the world and they make that the image of me."

That image, he explained, has become frustrating because the stories he tells aren't necessarily reflections of how he feels today. Rod also drew a distinction between experiencing sadness and being depressed.

"Sad is a feeling... depressed is more like defeated, like you just beat down," he said. "Do I look defeated? No. What I'm saying, I'm still going and I done been through shit just like everybody else in the world."