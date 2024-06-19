Remy Ma’s Son Arrested and Charged With Murder

Remy Ma’s son has been arrested and charged with murder.

The NYPD confirmed to Complex that Remy’s 23-year-old son, Jayson Scott, was arrested on Tuesday afternoon at the 113th precinct in Queens, New York. His charges include murder, criminal possession of a weapon, and reckless endangerment.

Another individual, 22-year-old Richard Swygert, was also arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment.

The arrests are reportedly linked to the murder of 47-year-old Darius Guillebeaux from Queens, who was fatally shot multiple times in his neighborhood on June 7, 2021.

This story is being updated