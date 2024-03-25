Metro Boomin Responds to Speculation That Drake and Future Are Beefing Over a Woman

Metro Boomin has responded to speculation that Drake and Future are beefing over a woman.

"Yall n****s stop making stuff up for engagement and enjoy the music," Metro tweeted underneath an account that claimed that the two rappers are at odds over a woman named Diana.

The ramped up speculation surrounding the status of Drake and Future's relationship comes after the release of Metro and Future's album We Don't Trust You, which includes the Kendrick Lamar-featuring song "Like That."

In it, Lamar raps, "Motherfuck the big three, n***a, it's just big me / N***a, bum, what? I'm really like that," Kendrick raps in the track in what is being perceived as shots aimed at Drake. "And your best work is a light pack / N***a, Prince outlived Mike Jack' / N***a, bum, 'fore all your dogs gettin' buried / That's a K with tall these nines, he go' see Pet Sematary / N***a, bum."