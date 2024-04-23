Megan Thee Stallion Lawsuit Alleges Cameraman 'Mortified' by Her Having Sex With Woman 'Right Beside' Him in SUV

Megan Thee Stallion has been accused of harassment in a new lawsuit filed by a man who says he previously worked as her "personal cameraman."

"Megan just needs to pay our client what he’s due, own up to her behavior and quit this sort of sexual harassment and fat shaming conduct," attorney Ron Zambrano, representing plaintiff Emilio Garcia, said in a statement shared with news outlets on Tuesday. "Emilio should never have been put in a position of having to be in the vehicle with her while she had sex with another woman. 'Inappropriate' is putting it lightly. Exposing this behavior to employees is definitely illegal."

In a complaint viewed by Complex, it’s alleged that Garcia first started working with Megan in July 2018; one year later, he is said to have "quit his full-time job" to work with the three-time Grammy winner as "a full-time personal cameraman." His employment is alleged to have come to an end in June 2023.

One alleged incident detailed in the complaint, which Garcia says occurred in Ibiza in June 2022, centers on an SUV ride "after a night out" involving himself, Megan, "and three other women." At one point during the ride, Megan is accused of starting to have sex with one of the women "right beside" the plaintiff, who alleges he was unable to exit the vehicle. Furthermore, the complaint alleges that this left Garcia "embarrassed, mortified, and offended."

Later, Megan is alleged to have told the plaintiff to not discuss what he saw that evening; furthermore, she’s accused of calling the then-cameraman a "fat bitch." At another point, Megan is accused of "drunkenly' FaceTiming Garcia after learning that he was pondering leaving the position over inadequate pay. While the two allegedly reached an agreement during that conversation, Garcia says Roc Nation "unexpectedly reached out" the evening before a previously scheduled assignment to let him know "his services would no longer be required."

Garcia also alleges a hostile work environment, failure to prevent and remedy harassment, and various labor code violations. Named as defendants are Roc Nation, Hot Girl Touring, Megan Thee Stallion Entertainment Inc., Megan herself, and 10 Does whose "true names and capacities" may be added at a later date.

Complex has reached out to a rep for Megan Thee Stallion for comment. This story may be updated. Garcia's attorney, Ron Zambrano, previously made headlines in connection with cases involving Lizzo and Ye.