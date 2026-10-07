Music

Lizzo Says She's 'Made Peace' With Allegations: 'The World Controls the Narrative'

The four-time Grammy winner claims that there's a "headline game" against her after being sued by multiple parties in 2023.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 28: Lizzo performs onstage during the BET Awards 2026 at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Lizzo believes that the public has contrived a nefarious “version” of her three years after being sued by a group of former employees.

On Wednesday (Oct. 7), the Bitch vocalist appeared on TODAY and addressed being sued by three ex-backup dancers for sexual harassment and overseeing a hostile work environment. While claims of fat-shaming were dismissed from the suit, the case is still ongoing. A separate harassment and discrimination lawsuit, filed by Lizzo’s former stylist Asha Daniels, was dismissed last month.

“I had to make peace with the fact that there’s a version of Lizzo that exists now that the world controls the narrative and I don’t,” the four-time Grammy winner said around the 5:30 mark of the video below. “But what I can control is who I really am.”

Lizzo added that she doesn’t consider herself a “fighter” against allegations about herself but is instead a “lover.”

“I think that is the business that I’m in now because I do realize it’s a headline game,” she continued. “I’m like, ‘Okay, how many headlines can I have out there about the things that I’m doing that I’m proud of and that I actually did?’”

The pop and R&B vocalist has also used her legal troubles as an “opportunity for growth” and “self-reflection.”

Lizzo has spoken about receiving backlash from the lawsuits in numerous interviews, but while visiting Angie Martinez’s IRL Podcast last month, the musician recalled the public fallout triggering a panic attack while she was driving.

"It wasn't even about the lawsuit. It was how it was being received by everyone... this was just a very public attack on the fiber of my being, everything that I represent," she told Martinez.

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