Sexyy Red Again Links With Tay Keith for Latest Track "Get It Sexyy"

The track, which sees Red again working with her "Pound Town" collaborator Tay Keith, opens with an undeniably hooky boast of being "slim thick" with "caramel skin." From there, the Hood Hottest Princess artist cranks up the hookiness with layers of charmingly delivered background vocals that only further boost the song's immediacy.

Before the track's rollout, Red asked fans to use "MySpace filters" to make potential cover art, with the eventual selection tucking both a parental advisory label and an "Online Now!" sticker into the fittingly late 2000s-inspired image.