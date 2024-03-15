Sexyy Red Again Links With Tay Keith for Latest Track "Get It Sexyy"

Sexyy Red is tapping into the MySpace era for her new single “Get It Sexyy,” out now.
The track, which sees Red again working with her "Pound Town" collaborator Tay Keith, opens with an undeniably hooky boast of being "slim thick" with "caramel skin." From there, the Hood Hottest Princess artist cranks up the hookiness with layers of charmingly delivered background vocals that only further boost the song's immediacy.
Before the track's rollout, Red asked fans to use "MySpace filters" to make potential cover art, with the eventual selection tucking both a parental advisory label and an "Online Now!" sticker into the fittingly late 2000s-inspired image.
Listen to "Get It Sexyy" here, complete with a previously teased "Halle Berry" interpolation. The song isn't the only Red delivery to have arrived on Friday, as fans were also given her appearances on new tracks with Chief Keef and Bossman Dlow. Hear both below.
Friday, Sexyy Red is among those slated to perform at the 2024 edition of Rolling Loud California. Headliners for this year's multi-day event include Ye and Ty Dolla Sign, Nicki Minaj, Post Malone, and Future with Metro Boomin. Next month, Red is on the lineup for Dreamville 2024.