Tay Keith on Those Who Initially 'Doubted' His Work With Sexyy Red: 'I Saw the Potential'

Tay Keith is getting the last laugh, over and over, when it comes to those who questioned or even mocked his decision to collaborate with the undeniably talented, refreshingly authentic Sexyy Red prior to her becoming a household name.

In a new interview with Michael Saponara for Billboard, Keith, whose stacked production discography also counts tracks with Drake and Lil Nas X, looked back on people "trolling the shit" out of him. Per Keith, he’d been keeping tabs on Sexyy’s music prior to them working together; in fact, he says he frequently shared her work with label connections.

"People were trolling the shit out of me," Keith said. "They were real-deal trolling me. It wasn’t much good feedback. It was coming from even people around me, 'What you doing?' I saw the potential. That’s as simple as it was, me believing in her."