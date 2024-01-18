Lana Del Rey Stars in SKIMS Valentine's Day Campaign

Lana Del Rey is getting into her SKIMS in a new campaign.

On Thursday, the Grammy nominated alt-pop singer was revealed as SKIMS’ 2024 Valentine in tandem with the return of the Kim Kardashian-founded shapewear brand’s popular Valentine’s Shop.

According to a press release, the campaign photos were shot by British artist Nadia Lee Cohen, whose aesthetic is inspired by cinema and pop culture. The shoot goes hand-in-hand with Del Rey’s signature Americana glamour that’s been evident since her blockbuster 2012 debut album, Born to Die.