Sexyy Red High School Appearance Canceled Over Alleged Weed Smell, Met Students Outside Instead

Sexyy Red said her appearance at a high school in her hometown of St. Louis was canceled after she showed up and was accused of smelling like marijuana.

"So look, so this school, I came up here, got cute. Tried to talk to the kids, give 'em the word of the day," she said in a video posted to her Instagram Stories. "They gonna put me off, tell me I smell like weed. ... Bitch you're nobody, they ain't come to see you Otis! Bitch, you heard who they screaming for."