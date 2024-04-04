Sexyy Red High School Appearance Canceled Over Alleged Weed Smell, Met Students Outside Instead

Sexyy Red said her appearance at a high school in her hometown of St. Louis was canceled after she showed up and was accused of smelling like marijuana.
"So look, so this school, I came up here, got cute. Tried to talk to the kids, give 'em the word of the day," she said in a video posted to her Instagram Stories. "They gonna put me off, tell me I smell like weed. ... Bitch you're nobody, they ain't come to see you Otis! Bitch, you heard who they screaming for."
Shortly after she was told she couldn't make her scheduled appearance at the school, the 25-year-old decided to bring the party to students outside by hosting an impromptu performance from the roof of a car.
Last year, Sexyy Red made an appearance at a St. Louis high school in a philanthropic effort to provide money for the school's prom, but she was met with criticism online for the outreach.
“Y’all do know I went there to give the boys money for they haircuts and girls bundles for prom week cause I remember when I needed help with my prom stuff," she wrote in response to the criticism, which focused on the explicit nature of her lyrics being considered too raunchy for students.
Recently, Sexyy responded to criticism once again after Joe Budden accused Drake of getting paid to promote her. "They so dumb," Sexyy Red tweeted in response to a clip of The Joe Budden Podcast.