Nicki Minaj Continues to Take Shots at Megan Thee Stallion: ‘Claim She Went to College but Can’t Read Her Contract'

Nicki Minaj had some choice words for Megan Thee Stallion after the Houston Hottie released her new song "Hiss" on Friday.

Nicki took to her X account, formerly Twitter, to call out Megan and all her accomplishments throughout her career. She had initially hopped on Instagram Live to "have a little fun" after Megan dropped "Hiss" which features several subliminals that listeners believe were meant for Nicki, Drake, people "dick riding" Tory Lanez,and more.

A day after the song was released, Nicki went back on Twitter to add fuel to the fire in the alleged beef between the two. In her tweet, Nicki listed all the RIAA certifications and records she broke with tracks off her latest album, Pink Friday 2, and the upcoming tour while also bringing up Meg's stats over the years, such as the songs she did for the films Barbie and The Color Purple.

"Did y'all run up that 'Barbie World' song they tried," Nicki wrote. "It's bubbling under this week. Video & all and didn't crack the HOT 100. It's a BUB. They losing so much money with BF… ain't generate not one penny of a profit yet & claim she went to college but can't read her contract …?"

She continued, "Another manipulation so she can kick ppl to the curb after they helped her. Did y'all run up her color purple song? Nope. Huge vmas performance [big video] = flop. Every album she's ever released= flopped. Paid media all the time. Fraudulent awards = flopped. Horrible ACTOR that can't cry on cue don't try to act bookie it's a chop. Pathological & manipulative liar. Using ghost writers & still SUCK."