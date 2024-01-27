Nicki Minaj Continues to Take Shots at Megan Thee Stallion: ‘Claim She Went to College but Can’t Read Her Contract'

Nicki Minaj had some choice words for Megan Thee Stallion after the Houston Hottie released her new song "Hiss" on Friday.
Nicki took to her X account, formerly Twitter, to call out Megan and all her accomplishments throughout her career. She had initially hopped on Instagram Live to "have a little fun" after Megan dropped "Hiss" which features several subliminals that listeners believe were meant for Nicki, Drake, people "dick riding" Tory Lanez,and more.
A day after the song was released, Nicki went back on Twitter to add fuel to the fire in the alleged beef between the two. In her tweet, Nicki listed all the RIAA certifications and records she broke with tracks off her latest album, Pink Friday 2, and the upcoming tour while also bringing up Meg's stats over the years, such as the songs she did for the films Barbie and The Color Purple.
"Did y'all run up that 'Barbie World' song they tried," Nicki wrote. "It's bubbling under this week. Video & all and didn't crack the HOT 100. It's a BUB. They losing so much money with BF… ain't generate not one penny of a profit yet & claim she went to college but can't read her contract …?"
She continued, "Another manipulation so she can kick ppl to the curb after they helped her. Did y'all run up her color purple song? Nope. Huge vmas performance [big video] = flop. Every album she's ever released= flopped. Paid media all the time. Fraudulent awards = flopped. Horrible ACTOR that can't cry on cue don't try to act bookie it's a chop. Pathological & manipulative liar. Using ghost writers & still SUCK."
Nicki went on to say that Gag City—the imaginary city in which the Barbz live— does not condone bullying and that she's not the one to start beef or bring up issues with other female rappers despite what some may think.
She also stated her responses to Meg's "Hiss" track is a result of her beloved alter-ego, Roman Zolanski.
"Its…well it's just that…*whispers* y'all, it's just that #Roman seems to be in one of those "moods" now," Nicki added. "I watched what Roman did last night can't lie that jawn was funny AF."
On Thursday night, Nicki took to Instagram Live to tease new music where she can be heard rapping about a "bad bitch” who's "like 6 foot." She also mentioned telling someone to "get up on your good foot," which many have speculated could be a subliminal aimed at Megan, who sustained a foot injury after being shot by Tory Lanez in 2020.
Nicki ran these lines back multiple times for fans who had tuned in and continued to take shots while Meg shared a mid-laugh photo of herself to her IG stories.