Premiere: T.I.'s Kids King and Domani Link for "Father Like Sons" Collab

The Harris family collides on a new song.

On Wednesday, T.I.'s sons King Harris, 19, and Domani, 22, released the single "Father Like Sons," their first official collab. Premiering on Complex, the King-led, Domani-featuring track sees them comparing their experiences to the Urban Legend MC.

"This shit just run in the family, I ain't cappin' n***a/I got that side of my pops, I ain't actin' n***a," raps King, who is retiring his Kid Saiyan moniker in 2024.

At the two-minute mark, Domani takes the mic, rapping, "I'm just so much like my daddy, can't ignore it no more, how much more do you want?/They call it rap, I call it breathing, I'm achieving much mo'."

Listen to the song below.