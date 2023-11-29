T.I. Sets Record Straight About Dispute With Son King: ‘Ima Ride to Da Heavens or Da Depths of Hell Bout My Jr’

T.I. is calling foul after it was reported that he and his son King Harris got into an altercation over the weekend.

On Sunday, the 19-year-old went on Instagram Live and briefly streamed a heated confrontation, seemingly between him and his father, at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta during a game between the Falcons and New Orleans Saints. During the shouting match that turned physical, T.I. is heard saying, “You are embarrassing yourself and your family.”

King followed up with quickly-deleted posts to his Instagram Stories, with one that read, “If ima mistake say dat stop making da world think u fw me when u DONT.”

Now, the “Bring Em Out” rapper is weighing in on the matter, sharing the new episode of Complex's GOAT Talk with his son and writing on Instagram, “Fck what dis internet talkin bout... Da HFamily Tied Like a Knot 🪢We all We Got...4LIFE... Ima RIDE to da heavens or da depths of HELL bout my Jr.& ain’t nothing gon change that.”