Keyshia Cole Confirms She’s Dating Hunxho, Blocks Out People Hating on Relationship: 'Please Don't Beat Me Up'

Unashamed about their relationship, Cole went to X to confirm the rumors, tagging Hunxho's page with a message that read "mine," which the Atlanta rapper reposted with a heart emoji. Despite the clear age difference, Hunxho wouldn't be Cole's first time dating a younger man, as she has a child with singer Niko Khale, 28, who's fourteen years younger than her. In 2019, Cole and Khale had a radio interview with Nick Cannon, who mistakenly called the R&B singer her then-boyfriend's "elder," to which she tried to correct him at the 12:30 mark below.