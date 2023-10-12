Premiere: Hunxho Shares Video for "Your Friends"

After the release of "Your Friends" back in August, Hunxho has dropped the accompanying video for the track on Thursday.
Produced by Avedon and Diego Ave, the song has the Atlanta rapper questioning the motives of his love interest's friends. "Every one of them tried to fuck me, but I can't let you be embarrassed," he raps. "Why the hell you at the club with them when we could be in Paris?"
Watch the premiere of the video for "Your Friends," which features QC signee Gloss Up, up top.
The 300 Entertainment signee performed "Your Friends" for the first time in his hometown of Atlanta when No Cap brought him out at The Roxy. The video, shared to Hunxho's Instagram on Sept. 29, has garnered over 22,000 likes since it was uploaded.
Hunxho looks to keep the momentum going with the release of his new album FOR HER at midnight on Friday, October 13th. The effort comes amid a string of 2023 releases from the artist including 4 Days In LA, 22, and Humble As Ever.
In June, Hunxho was mentioned among a group of Atlanta's rising stars by Complex's Jessica McKinney. The rapper has earned support from notable figures like 21 Savage and is making waves in the city's local rap community.
“Everybody is buzzing about [him]. He's their star. They're all rooting for him,” said celebrity publicist Abesi Manyando who described him as “a Tupac type of artist.”