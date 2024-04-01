O.T. Genasis Gives Onstage Apology to Keyshia Cole for Unauthorized ‘Love’ Cover: ‘I Love You, and I’m Sorry’

Keyshia Cole got a surprise on-stage apology from O.T. Genasis during a recent Los Angeles concert.

Cole, who's a performer on The Love Hard Tour with fellow R&B acts Trey Songz, K. Michelle and Jaheim, was in the middle of her set on Mar. 30 when Genasis popped out as a surprise guest. As pointed out by The Source, the West Coast rapper launched into his classics "Everybody Mad" and "Cut It" before apologizing for covering Cole's 2005 song "Love" without her permission.

"We was kinda going at it at one point, and listen, it was me,” Genasis began. "I just want to sit here today, I want to tell you I apologize to you…"

“I did call you a Ninja Turtle,” Cole jokingly replied.

“I want to tell you I’m sorry," Genasis continued. “And when I met this woman, she is the sweetest, one of the greatest personalities, the greatest sense of humor, she’s really sent from God. She got a very, very, very good soul.”

Also giving his condolences to Cole for the passing of her biological mother, Frankie Lons, he added, “I just wanted to let you know, here in front of everybody, that I love you and I’m sorry.”

The two then embraced after a long few years of going back-and-forth over Genasis' "Love" rework, titled "Never Knew."