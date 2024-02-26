Keyshia Cole Surprises Middle Schoolers With “Love” Performance During Recital

Keyshia Cole recently made a surprise appearance at the Ron Clark Academy in Atlanta and brought one of her biggest hits.

In a video that went viral over the weekend, students from the academy were already performing the song before Ron Clark interrupted, nearly scaring the lead student singer. "No, no. You're not doing it right," Clark began before asking for the music to be cut. "You gotta do it better, buddy. I want more depth, more heart, more soul, I want more Keyshia Cole. Sing it like this."

That was a cue for Cole to emerge from the on-stage staircase while students shrieked and excitedly sang along. Matching the students in an all-red hoodie and sweatpants combo, Cole continued singing, also handing the mic to select students.