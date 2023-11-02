Jennifer Lopez Says Ben Affleck Makes Her Feel 'More Beautiful Than I Have Ever Felt With Someone Else'

Jennifer Lopez is celebrating how husband Ben Affleck makes her feel "more beautiful than ever."

In a new Vogue interview published on Thursday, Lopex revealed that she's “finally at the point” of loving “every part of [her]self unapologetically."

“Every part of me, my body, my voice, my choices, even like my mistakes,” Lopez said. “All of it made me who I am and got me to where I am today.”

The singer, dancer and actress, 54, added that Affleck helped her “understand [her] worth and know [her] value.” In August, the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary, having reconciled in 2021 after previously dating in the 2000s.

“I feel even more relaxed and comfortable, which makes me feel even more beautiful than I have ever felt with someone else," she shared about Affleck.

The couple began dating during the process of filming the 2002 romantic comedy Gigli, and became huge tabloid fodder. Lopez's third studio album, This Is Me... Then, was inspired by the high-profile relationship and eventual 2003 engagement, although the two would later break up in 2004.

In a 20th anniversary retrospect of the album with Zane Lowe last year, Lopez said that losing Affleck was the “biggest heartbreak of my life.”

“I honestly felt like I was going to die,” she shared, adding, “It sent me on a spiral for the next 18 years where I just couldn’t get it right. But now, 20 years later, it does have a happy ending. It has the most would-never-happen-in-Hollywood ending."