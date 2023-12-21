Jennifer Lopez Says Media Coverage of Her and Ben Affleck’s Original Relationship Gave Them Both PTSD

It was a long road for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck to reconcile after breaking off their engagement in January 2004.

In a Variety exclusive about Lopez's upcoming album and companion film This Is Me... Now, the actress-singer said the couple still experiences "PTSD" about their previous breakup, nearly 20 years before their marriage in 2022. “We both have PTSD,” Lopez told Variety about the scrutiny and rumor mill that the couple faced in the early 2000s.

She continued, "But we’re older now. We’re wiser. We also know what’s important, what’s really important in life, and it’s not so much what other people think. It’s about being true to who you are.”