Jennifer Lopez Teases 'This Is Me... Now' Album Inspired by Marriage to Ben Affleck

Inspired by her marriage to Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez is bringing her music full circle.

On Saturday, the singer and actress announced her upcoming ninth album, titled This Is Me... Now, a sequel to her 2002 album This Is Me... Then, which Lopez released during her first engagement to Affleck. The two split up shortly after, with Lopez marrying her second husband Marc Anthony in 2004, while Affleck married actress Jennifer Garner the following year.

Dubbed "a musical experience," a trailer for the album shows the color green, Lopez's "lucky" color, along with shots of her dancing in the rain, down the wedding aisle, and in a factory. In another promo video, Lopez replicates the This Is Me... Then album cover before switching to her This Is Me... Now era, and presumably the album's artwork. Lopez's last album was 2014's A.K.A.

The news for This Is Me... Now, due to arrive in 2024, was accompanied by the album's tracklist, including a song titled “Dear Ben Pt. II," a follow-up to the original "Dear Ben." To celebrate the couple's first wedding anniversary, Lopez posted lyrics to "Dear Ben Pt. II" on Instagram, along with pictures of their wedding in Georgia.

“Sitting here alone / Looking at my ring ring / Feeling overwhelmed / It makes me wanna sing sing / How did we end up here / Without a rewind / Oh my / This is my life,” Lopez wrote.