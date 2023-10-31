Diddy Stunned When Asked About Claim He Wanted to Fight Will Smith After Jada Tried to Have Threesome With J. Lo

Diddy has responded to the rumors about him wanting to fight Will Smith after his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, allegedly tried to make a move on Jennifer Lopez while they were dating in the early 2000s.

On Monday night, the media mogul paid a visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live! and spoke about a number of things, including the rumor he wanted to put his hands on Smith. According to Diddy, he had no words to say about him wanting to fight Smith as he looked at Kimmel dead in his eyes with no emotion, signaling there was no truth to the allegations.

"Yo this show has gotten crazier since the last time I been here," Diddy said with a laugh at around the 7:30 mark. "You really heard that?"

Kimmel told Diddy he saw the clip on the internet, but the Bad Boy Records CEO said he didn't know what he was talking about.