Diddy Stunned When Asked About Claim He Wanted to Fight Will Smith After Jada Tried to Have Threesome With J. Lo

Diddy has responded to the rumors about him wanting to fight Will Smith after his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, allegedly tried to make a move on Jennifer Lopez while they were dating in the early 2000s.
On Monday night, the media mogul paid a visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live! and spoke about a number of things, including the rumor he wanted to put his hands on Smith. According to Diddy, he had no words to say about him wanting to fight Smith as he looked at Kimmel dead in his eyes with no emotion, signaling there was no truth to the allegations.
"Yo this show has gotten crazier since the last time I been here," Diddy said with a laugh at around the 7:30 mark. "You really heard that?"
Kimmel told Diddy he saw the clip on the internet, but the Bad Boy Records CEO said he didn't know what he was talking about.
Diddy's former bodyguard Gene Deal first told the alleged incident during his interview with The Art of Dialogue earlier this month. According to Deal, Diddy was so mad he was going to "snuff" the award-winning actor for trying to make a move on J. Lo with his wife.
"We were at a birthday party that I think Matt Damon was giving for Ben Affleck. It was just a little gathering at the Four Seasons," Deal said. "Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez, Puff, Will Smith and Jada were sitting on [one] side of the room."
He added, "[Puff] stood up. And when he stood up, he walked and did his arms a certain kind of way like [crossing them]. I go over towards him and he said to me, 'Yo, I think Will and Jada are trying to scoop up Jennifer. I want you to stay close 'cause I'm a snuff him.'"
Deal laughed at the situation as he felt Smith would probably "beat the shit" out of Diddy due to their size difference, but he acknowledged his former boss could actually fight.