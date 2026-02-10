Jack Harlow Announces New Album 'Monica': Check Here for Details

Jack Harlow is officially entering a new era.

On Tuesday, the Grammy-nominated star announced that his fourth studio album, Monica, is set to arrive everywhere on March 13. According to a press release, the project was written over the past year and crafted largely at Electric Lady Studios, marking a creative reset for Harlow following his move to New York City. The studio was originally commissioned by Jimi Hendrix and is one of the most iconic in music history.

Monica follows 2023's Jackman., which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Rap Albums chart. Details about the tracklist and featured artists have yet to be revealed. Fans can already pre-order the official Monica vinyl.