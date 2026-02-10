Music

Jack Harlow Announces New Album 'Monica': Check Here for Details

Jack Harlow announces his fourth studio album 'Monica,' marking a new chapter following the success of 'Jackman.'

Jack Harlow wearing glasses, a brown hat, and a scarf sits in a crowd. Others around him have various styles, including tattoos and sunglasses.
(Photo by Aitor Rosas Sune/WWD via Getty Images)

Jack Harlow is officially entering a new era.

On Tuesday, the Grammy-nominated star announced that his fourth studio album, Monica, is set to arrive everywhere on March 13. According to a press release, the project was written over the past year and crafted largely at Electric Lady Studios, marking a creative reset for Harlow following his move to New York City. The studio was originally commissioned by Jimi Hendrix and is one of the most iconic in music history.

Monica follows 2023's Jackman., which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Rap Albums chart. Details about the tracklist and featured artists have yet to be revealed. Fans can already pre-order the official Monica vinyl.

Harlow's momentum has remained strong between projects. His 2024 single "Lovin On Me" recently joined Spotify's Billions Club, becoming his first solo song to surpass one billion streams. The milestone adds to his previous billion-stream collaborations, including "Industry Baby" and "3D."

Beyond music, Harlow has expanded his presence across culture. He remains deeply connected to his hometown through his annual Gazebo Festival in Louisville and the Jack Harlow Foundation, which he launched in 2023 to support Kentucky-based organizations.

Harlow has also broadened his creative footprint through high-fashion collaborations with brands like Jil Sander and Marni, while continuing to build his film résumé alongside actors Matt Damon and Casey Affleck.

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