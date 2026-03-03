Music

Jack Harlow Shares New Album Teaser With Taylor Rooks Discussing Men Saying ‘I Love You'

Harlow's next album, 'Monica,' arrives March 13.

Jack Harlow and Taylor Rooks
Dave Benett / Paras Griffin via Getty

Jack Harlow is back with another teaser for his forthcoming album, Monica.

On Monday (March 2), the Grammy-nominated artist dropped off another video, this time featuring Taylor Rooks, where she, Harlow, and two other women discuss men telling women, “I love you.”

“I think that in the way that we say women lose their power when they have sex, I think men feel like they lose their power when they say, ‘I love you,’” one woman points out in the clip.

Harlow seems intrigued by the statement, while Rooks didn’t agree. “They’ve all said I love you,” Rooks responds. “They'll say it so quickly,” she adds.

When the second woman points out that “they do all say it, but then it always ends up being a problem,” Rooks looks to be confused, while Harlow tells the sports journalist, “Maybe you’re built [different].”

The new video follows last month’s teaser, which saw Harlow eating at a restaurant with two older gentlemen, one of whom was Ky Engineerin’. The trio discussed everything from ‘90s R&B to interracial dating.

When one of the men told Harlow that they can’t envision him dating a white woman, the rapper was slightly taken aback. “Really?” he asked. Harlow also opened up about his love for legendary R&B group New Edition and singer Donnell Jones before shouting out Brandy. “Oh, Brandy,” he said. “Man, if you ain’t grow up on Brandy, who are we talking about?”

The 27-year-old’s fourth studio album, Monica, is set to arrive everywhere on March 13. The project follows Harlow’s 2023 offering, Jackman.

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