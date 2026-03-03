Jack Harlow Shares New Album Teaser With Taylor Rooks Discussing Men Saying ‘I Love You'

Jack Harlow is back with another teaser for his forthcoming album, Monica.

On Monday (March 2), the Grammy-nominated artist dropped off another video, this time featuring Taylor Rooks, where she, Harlow, and two other women discuss men telling women, “I love you.”

“I think that in the way that we say women lose their power when they have sex, I think men feel like they lose their power when they say, ‘I love you,’” one woman points out in the clip.

Harlow seems intrigued by the statement, while Rooks didn’t agree. “They’ve all said I love you,” Rooks responds. “They'll say it so quickly,” she adds.

When the second woman points out that “they do all say it, but then it always ends up being a problem,” Rooks looks to be confused, while Harlow tells the sports journalist, “Maybe you’re built [different].”