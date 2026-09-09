Nike and the NBA are introducing a new way for fans to connect with their favorite teams through their latest apparel range dubbed the NBA Standard Issue Collection. The intersection between the NBA and fashion has been well documented. From what players wear off the court, specifically walking through the pre-game tunnel, to the different ways some players are altering their warmups, clothing has often been an outlet for athletes to express themselves. Nike says the pieces combine performance tech with a modern fit and expressive designs made for current NBA players but also for the younger fan base looking to rep their teams.

“We were in touch with our NBA athletes, validating with them, understanding materials that they wanted and needed, and creating innovations for them, but we’re marrying that with what our youth consumer is looking for,” Lindsey Yamasaki, the product line manager for Nike Global Apparel Basketball, said. “We needed to look through the lens of knowing basketball players are going to be wearing this on and off the court but give it a fresh look and a more youthful energy for any fan.” The inaugural NBA Standard Issue Collection includes all 30 teams, with each franchise incorporating distinct graphics covering hoodies, pants, T-shirts, and shorts. Additional styles have also been confirmed to launch later this fall. Ahead of its retail launch later this month, here’s everything you need to know about the Nike x NBA Standard Issue Collection.

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What is the Nike x NBA Standard Issue Collection?

The Nike x NBA Standard Issue Collection is an apparel range made for both fans and NBA players to wear throughout the season and beyond. The pieces include hoodies, pants, T-shirts, and shorts, which are covered in bold oversized graphics to help fans stand out and rep their team.

Who is the Nike x NBA Standard Issue Collection designed for?

While the Nike x NBA Standard Issue pieces focus on the younger fans, it’s designed to be worn by NBA players and fans of all ages. “While we talked about inspiring and connecting the youth, we can’t deny that this is also made for NBA players,” Yamasaki said.

What are the pieces from the Nike x NBA Standard Issue Collection made of?

The different silhouettes in the Nike x NBA Standard Issue Collection feature Nike Standard Issue Stretch, which uses Dri-FIT, providing warmth and flexibility. New NBA Specter Edition jerseys, which will be available later this fall, are equipped with the performance-based Aero-Fit tech for lightweight breathability.

When is the Nike x NBA Standard Issue Collection releasing?

The initial Nike x NBA Standard Issue Collection is releasing in two drops, starting on Sept. 15 and then on Oct. 12.

Where will the Nike x NBA Standard Issue Collection be available?

The Nike x NBA Standard Issue Collection will be available at Nike.com, NBAStore.com, and at select Nike and NBA stockists.

How much does the Nike x NBA Standard Issue Collection cost?

At the time of writing, retail prices for the pieces in the Nike x NBA Standard Issue Collection have yet to be announced.