J Balvin, Rauw Alejandro, Romeo Santos and More React to Death of Willie Colón

The death of salsa musician Willie Colón received saddened reactions from Latin artists globally. Colombian vocalist J Balvin, along with Puerto Rican artists Rauw Alejandro and Farruko, were among the many who sent condolences to Colón’s loved ones after it was announced that the trombonist and composer had died on Saturday (February 21). “Willie... thank you. Thank you for paving the way when there was no path,” Alejandro wrote in his Instagram Story, translated from Spanish to English. “For making the trombone a symbol, for giving salsa its streetwise edge and soul, and for making your music an identity for so many people on the Island, in New York, and throughout the diaspora.”

Puerto Rican singer Marc Anthony also posted an Instagram Story showing himself with Colón onstage. “Maestro, thank you for your legacy. Your music lives on forever. R.I.P,” he captioned the post.

On Saturday morning, it was announced that the El Malo artist had died at 75 years old. Although his cause of death has not been revealed, Colón had reportedly been hospitalized in New York this week due to respiratory issues. “It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, and renowned musician, Willie Colon,” a statement from his family read.

“He passed away peacefully this morning, surrounded by his loving family.

While we grieve his absence, we also rejoice in the timeless gift of his music and the cherished memories he created that will live on forever.”