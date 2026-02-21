Salsa Icon Willie Colón Dead at 75

Legendary salsa musician Willie Colón has died this week at 75 years old.

The Puerto Rican trombonist, bandleader, and composer was confirmed to have died in a Facebook post written by his family on Saturday morning (February 21).

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, and renowned musician, Willie Colon,” the statement read.

“He passed away peacefully this morning, surrounded by his loving family.

While we grieve his absence, we also rejoice in the timeless gift of his music and the cherished memories he created that will live on forever.”

“Our family is deeply grateful for your prayers and support during this time of mourning. We kindly ask for privacy as we navigate our grief,” it concluded.