Music

Salsa Icon Willie Colón Dead at 75

The Puerto Rican musician passed away while surrounded by his family.

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO - AUGUST 09: Willie Colón performs live during his Idilio Sinfónico concert with Orquesta Filarmonica de Puerto Rico at Coca-Cola Music Hall on August 9, 2025 in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
Gladys Vega/Getty Images

Legendary salsa musician Willie Colón has died this week at 75 years old.

The Puerto Rican trombonist, bandleader, and composer was confirmed to have died in a Facebook post written by his family on Saturday morning (February 21).

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, and renowned musician, Willie Colon,” the statement read.

“He passed away peacefully this morning, surrounded by his loving family.
While we grieve his absence, we also rejoice in the timeless gift of his music and the cherished memories he created that will live on forever.”

“Our family is deeply grateful for your prayers and support during this time of mourning. We kindly ask for privacy as we navigate our grief,” it concluded.

Before Colón’s passing was announced, Latin jazz musician Rubén Blades tweeted on Friday (February 20) that the late artist was hospitalized in New York due to a “apparent respiratory problem.”

Born and raised in the South Bronx, Colón got his start under the mentorship of Puerto Rican producer Al Santiago, who died in 1996, before signing to Fania Records at fifteen years old. On the label, Colón released his debut album, El Malo in 1967, which sold over 300,000 copies.

The musician would go on to release dozens of albums, including his string of 1970s classics Cosa Nuestra, Asalto Navideño and La Gran Fuga. Much of his best-known work was done in collaboration with singer Héctor Lavoe.

Colón’s last performance in Puerto Rico was held on August 9, 2025 during a sold-out concert in in San Juan with the Puerto Rico Philharmonic Orchestra, according to NBC 4 New York.

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