Ice Spice Addresses Pregnancy Speculation Over Series of Photos: 'Just Phat'

Fans flocked to the Bronx rapper's comments when she posted a photo of her in which her belly appeared to be protruding.

Jan 23, 2024
Christopher Polk / Variety via Getty Images
Fans showed concern over Ice Spice appearing to be pregnant.

The “Deli” rapper took to Instagram and X on Monday to share a handful of photos and a TikTok where she appeared to be on some sort of getaway.

The 24-year-old can be seen wearing gray shorts and a matching halter top with a white mesh body—and in one of the pictures in particular, Ice seems to have a protruding belly.

Fans took to the comments on IG and Twitter, writing, “R U PREGNANT????,” “Bae…that third picture. Tell me it ain’t so,” and “Who’s the father?"

Ice responded on Monday night, tweeting, “Nobody pregnant, n***as just phat.”

On X, she captioned one set of photos, “U not even the fart,” a nod to the song she recently previewed on the platform in early January.

