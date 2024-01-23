Ice Spice Addresses Pregnancy Speculation Over Series of Photos: 'Just Phat'

Fans showed concern over Ice Spice appearing to be pregnant.
The “Deli” rapper took to Instagram and X on Monday to share a handful of photos and a TikTok where she appeared to be on some sort of getaway.
The 24-year-old can be seen wearing gray shorts and a matching halter top with a white mesh body—and in one of the pictures in particular, Ice seems to have a protruding belly.
Fans took to the comments on IG and Twitter, writing, “R U PREGNANT????,” “Bae…that third picture. Tell me it ain’t so,” and “Who’s the father?"
Ice responded on Monday night, tweeting, “Nobody pregnant, n***as just phat.”
On X, she captioned one set of photos, “U not even the fart,” a nod to the song she recently previewed on the platform in early January.