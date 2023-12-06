Ice Spice Gets Candid With Doja Cat About Her ‘Embarrassing’ First Celebrity Crush: ‘I Was a Kid’

Doja Cat and Ice Spice took a break from The Scarlet Tour to talk about their first celebrity crushes for Instagram's Close Friends Only special edition podcast.
In the 30-second clip, Ice admitted that her first crush was "so embarrassing" since it came about when she was a kid, but shared that it was Usher, whom she first saw in person at the 2023 Met Gala. Ice was personally invited to the star-studded event by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.
"I'm like, 'Oh my God, it's him,'" the "Barbie World" rapper said about the Usher sighting.
"He's beautiful," Doja responded.
"Gorgeous man," Ice said.
Months after Ice's encounter with the "Boyfriend" singer, Doja got an up close and personal serenade from Usher at his Las Vegas Residency, where he sang "There Goes My Baby" to her.
Elsewhere in the "Close Friends Only" clip, the artists chatted about their "juiciest DMs," with Doja's answer being censored, although they're people that she'd "never imagine" would hop in her DMs. "I also don't want to put people on blast," she said.
As for misconceptions about the Scarlet rapper, she says one is that she's "unoriginal." "There's a lot of people who think I, like, copy people. I pull a lot from—copy the greats."
She added, "Then there's some people who are like, 'She's flat-out unoriginal.' It's impossible!"
Doja's Scarlet Tour began on Halloween with support from Doechii before Ice joined the arena tour last month. The 24-date tour ends on Dec. 13 in Chicago.