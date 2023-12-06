Ice Spice Gets Candid With Doja Cat About Her ‘Embarrassing’ First Celebrity Crush: ‘I Was a Kid’

Doja Cat and Ice Spice took a break from The Scarlet Tour to talk about their first celebrity crushes for Instagram's Close Friends Only special edition podcast.

In the 30-second clip, Ice admitted that her first crush was "so embarrassing" since it came about when she was a kid, but shared that it was Usher, whom she first saw in person at the 2023 Met Gala. Ice was personally invited to the star-studded event by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

"I'm like, 'Oh my God, it's him,'" the "Barbie World" rapper said about the Usher sighting.

"He's beautiful," Doja responded.

"Gorgeous man," Ice said.