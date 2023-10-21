Watch Usher Sing “There Goes My Baby” to Doja Cat and Give Dr. Dre His Flowers at Las Vegas Show

Usher had a grand old time turning up with Doja Cat and Dr. Dre, who were his latest special guests at his popular Las Vegas residency show.

On Friday night, the eight-time Grammy Award winner took the stage once again at the Dolby Live indoor amphitheater at the Park MGM for an electrifying performance. As he usually does throughout this residency, Usher took the show to the audience where he spotted two special celeb guests.

The first was legendary producer Dr. Dre, to whom Usher gave his "flowers" to with a medley of some of the West Coast native's greatest hits including, "Still D.R.E." and "The Next Episode." While Usher was rapping along to the song, Dre stood up and joined him in the fun as the audience cheered them on.

"THE West Coast Legend @drdre was in the house so U know I had to give him his flowers !! 🙌🏾," Usher wrote in the caption of his post detailing the moment.