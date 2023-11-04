The show went on despite Doja Cat experiencing technical difficulties during a sold-out stop of The Scarlet Tour in California.

The 28-year-old was midway through her hometown set at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena when her microphone went out while performing "Kiss Me More."

Doja gave a hilarious reaction to the mishap while making it obvious that she couldn't hear herself and the mic wasn't functioning properly. At one point, she even pretended to be panicked while shaking the mic. Dancing her way through the issue, the crowd sang along before a stagehand rushed to Doja's side to exchange the mic.

During the "Kiss Me More" performance, some lucky fans were put on the Kiss Cam, a tradition during Los Angeles Lakers home games.