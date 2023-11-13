Doja Cat Calls "Say So" a 'Cash Grab' While Performing the Song

This wouldn't be the first time the Grammy-winner referred to her music as a "cash grab," as she used the phrase for her pre-Scarlet albums, 2019's Hot Pink and 2021's Planet Her.

“Planet Her and Hot Pink were cash-grabs and yall fell for it,” Doja posted (then deleted) to X, formerly Twitter, in May about her second and third albums. “Now i can go disappear somewhere and touch grass with my loved ones on an island while yall weep for mediocre pop.”

Nicki Minaj hopped on the "Say So" remix, beating out Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé's "Savage (Remix) for the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 in May 2020. "Say So" also had a TikTok dance challenge, made by Haley Sharpe (@yodelinghaley), who appeared in the single's music video. The song also earned two nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards in the Best Pop Solo Performance and Record of the Year categories. The following year, Doja and SZA would win a Grammy for their 2021 collaboration "Kiss Me More."